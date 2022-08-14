Montana veterans encouraged to see if new PACT Act can help them

Montana VA Health Care System encourages veterans and their families to examine the potential benefits available to them through the new PACT Act legislation signed into law Aug. 10.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and vets of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and post-9/11 era, and expands eligibility for benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

For post-9/11 combat veterans, the bill extends the period of time they have to enroll in VA health care from five to 10 years post-discharge. For those combat veterans who do not fall within that window, the bill also creates a one-year open enrollment period. This means that more veterans can enroll in VA health care without having to demonstrate a service-connected disability.

Veterans can begin filing claims now. They and their families can learn more by going to www.va.gov/PACT or calling 1-800-MyVA411 (1-800-698-2411).

The PACT Act will help VA deliver care for millions of veterans — and their survivors — from more than 20 toxic exposure-related conditions, VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.

“It will also bring generations of veterans into VA health care, which will improve veteran health outcomes across the board,” he said in a news release.

The PACT Act is expected to reduce the amount of paperwork and streamline the exams process for veterans. This will cover specific conditions like respiratory related conditions, along with several forms of cancer, including reproductive cancers, melanoma, pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer and brain cancers such as glioblastoma.

Surviving family members of veterans who died due to one of these conditions may now also be eligible for benefits.

“This law helps us provide generations of veterans — their survivors — with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve,” Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA Health Care System’s executive director, said.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans with a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state.

Veterans can connect to their VA health care records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv).