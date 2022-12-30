Montana VA warns New Year's fireworks can harm veterans with PTSD

The Montana VA Health Care System encourages people to consider veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework this New Year's holiday.

Many people are not aware that a New Year’s celebration could affect others.

“Any celebration that includes fireworks can be a difficult time for our nation’s heroes because fireworks create sights, sounds and smells that can activate flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety,” said Dr. Robert Connell, Montana VA’s associate chief of staff for mental health services.

He said sudden, sharp explosions of unexpected fireworks can create a state of hyperawareness and hypervigilance for veterans with PTSD.

Montana VA Executive Director Judy Hayman encourages people celebrating the holiday with fireworks to be conscientious of their veteran neighbors.

“Every Montanan can and should help veterans with PTSD avoid surprise fireworks,” she said in a news release.

She said those who plan to light fireworks should talk with their neighbors and let them know of their plans. She said fireworks are expected on New Year’s Eve, but not at 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. in the days before and after.

For veterans who have PTSD, these tips and resources can help:

1. Reach out to your loved ones and support systems. Let them know that you will need them to check in and be there for you.

2. Veterans who receive their health care from Montana VA can call 406-447-6000 to speak with a counselor on coping mechanisms, anxiety, flashbacks, and any other mental health support.

3. Veterans in crisis and those concerned about them can call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 (press 1) to talk with qualified responders or visit veteranscrisisline.net.

4. Veterans experiencing PTSD can access a free app on their smartphones called PTSD Coach, which includes coping mechanisms for PTSD.

5. Earplugs, headphones and white noise machines can help block out the noise of fireworks.

6. Consider heading out of town to quieter places or where fireworks are not allowed.

7. More information and resources on PTSD is available at https://ptsd.va.gov.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans across Montana.