Montana VA veterans can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Montana veterans now enrolled with the Montana VA Health Care System can now call in to schedule an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Enrolled veterans can schedule an appointment for one of the upcoming vaccination clinics, by calling 877-468-8387 and selecting Option 2, and then Option 2 again. Schedulers will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except federal holidays.

Montana VA Health Care System has an ongoing effort to set up COVID vaccine clinics across the state. Appointments will be scheduled in coordination with these clinics.

MTVAHCS will hold vaccine clinics statewide until every enrolled Montana veteran who wants a vaccine is fully vaccinated. To date, MTVAHCS has provided over 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Montana veterans (a combination of the required two doses of the Moderna vaccine and single doses of the Janssen vaccine).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine (Moderna and Pfizer requires two doses; Janssen requires a single dose). Once fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends that each person:

1. Wear a well-fitted mask that fully covers your nose and mouth,