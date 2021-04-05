Montana VA to open new $12M primary care clinic in Helena

The Montana VA Health Care System will open a $12 million state-of-the-art primary care clinic Tuesday at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, where veterans will remain in a single appointment room and each provider will come to them in a “one stop shop” approach.

The 20,000-square-foot clinic, which will serve about 5,000 veterans and have more room for staff areas, will provide primary care to Montana veterans in one space and is designed around the VA’s integrated PACT (Patient Aligned Care Team) model.

Mike Garcia, administrative officer for primary care, said PACT is very much the industry standard now being used outside the VA. He was certain veterans would like the new service.

“We feel our products are better than what they will find in the private sector,” he said Monday as he led a tour through the new facility.

There are three teams on each of the two floors who will work with veterans. The facility also has six exam rooms and about 60 employees.

By placing a single PACT team in the same space, VA officials said they can bring in other health care services, such as social workers, dietitians, pharmacists, mental health practitioners and others — even if these services were not scheduled for that particular appointment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}