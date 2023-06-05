Pickleball, anyone?

The Montana VA Health Care System is joining with Military Adaptive Court Sports to offer adaptive pickleball clinics to veterans across Montana.

Pickleball is a game similar to tennis, where players use paddles to hit a small, perforated ball over a net. It is a combination of social engagement, physical activity and stress relief.

These clinics will help veterans meet their health goals by learning new leisure skills, moving the body in drills and gameplay, as well as making new relationships with other veterans and others. A venue, equipment and instructions will be provided to veterans of all ages and mobility levels. Veterans using mobility aides are encouraged to register.

Pre-registration is required, and veterans must be enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System to sign up.

The current available clinics are:

Miles City

• June 9 or 10 (pending date confirmation)

Register by contacting: Anne.Peterson2@VA.Gov

Billings

• June 12

Bozeman

• June 13

Register by contacting: Penny.Bangs1@VA.Gov

Helena

• June 14

Whitefish/Kalispell

• June 15

Missoula

• June 16

Register for these clinics by contacting: Andrea.Hernandez8@VA.Gov

Times slots and court locations will be provided to the participants upon registration.

Veterans not enrolled in the VA still have a chance to be part of these clinics. Veterans can call to apply for VA health care at 1-877-222-8387 or online at www.va.gov/health-care/apply/.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana and has a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites.