Montana VA to kickoff flu clinics around state for veterans

The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) will kick off the 2021 flu shot season Tuesday with clinics across the state in Anaconda, Billings, Bozeman, Fort Harrison, Glasgow, Glendive, Great Falls, Havre and Miles City.

Veterans can receive their free flu shots with walk-in and drive-up flu clinics. The clinic schedule is available at https://www.montana.va.gov/features/Flu_Shots.asp. Veterans should bring their veterans ID.

Veterans have other ways to get their free flu shot such as primary care appointments or community locations which can be found at https://www.va.gov/communitycare/flushot.asp.

The flu vaccine gets updated annually, and veterans should get a flu shot each year. The flu virus most impacts high-risk groups such as adults 65 years or older, pregnant women, people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, people with medical conditions (such as heart disease, asthma, and kidney or liver disorders), and people with weakened immune symptoms.

Veterans who have questions should contact their provider.