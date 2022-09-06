Montana VA to host online female veterans town hall Friday

Montana VA will have a virtual female veterans town hall at 5 p.m. Friday.

To join the conversation, veterans can call 833-560-2071 or livestream the town hall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

The town hall will spotlight all the services available to Montana’s women veterans and provide a chance to ask questions, MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman said in an email.

Montana VA serves more than 4,000 female veterans. Each Montana VA primary care provider has national credentials specifically to provide women’s health care, and Montana VA has programs specifically to support female veterans.

The town hall will provide an overview of health care services and resources, including information on reproductive and fertility services, breast and cervical cancer screenings, services for survivors of military sexual assault and intimate partner violence, and resources and services for transgender veterans.

The second part of the town hall is held for veterans’ questions. Representatives from Montana VA and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans across Montana with a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care statewide.

Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).