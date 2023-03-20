The Montana VA Health Care System will host an on-site hiring event at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena on March 23.

According to a Montana VA news release, the hiring event is "focusing on filling Medical Support Assistant, Advanced Medical Support Assistant, Release of Information, Housekeeping Aids and File Clerk positions."

It will be held 1-7 p.m. March 23 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center’s recreation hall, 3687 Veterans Drive, outside of Helena.

Prospective employees can "learn about becoming part of a dedicated team across the state focused on improving the lives of Montana Veterans," officials said.

Candidates should bring a current resume, two forms of identification and reference information. While interviews for all positions will not occur during the hiring event, candidates should be prepared for an interview.

Those seeking more information should email Nikole Gribben at Nikole.Gribben@va.gov.