Montana VA to hold virtual town hall Thursday for female vets

Montana VA Healthcare System is having a virtual female veterans town hall 5-6 p.m. Thursday.

To participate, veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

Female veterans will hear from their women-specific health care team and learn about services offered to all enrolled female veterans. Some of these services include ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests, mental health care and counseling, lifestyle wellness services, menopause treatment (including hormonal therapy), pelvic floor support, and reproductive care (family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation).

Each pregnant veteran also has an interdisciplinary care team to support them through pregnancy and after, with post-partum 12-month management.

“If any enrolled veteran has questions about fertility support or maternity care, reproductive care, pelvic floor health, mental health support, primary care, and any other facets of their care, we invite them to join the town hall,” said MTVAHCS Women Veteran Program Manager Sue Calentine.

Women are the fastest-growing group in the veteran population and Montana VA's resources, services and culture have transformed to meet the health care needs of female veterans, she said.

Montana VA serves more than 4,000 female veterans. Each Montana VA primary care provider has national credentials specifically to provide women’s health care and Montana VA has programs supporting female veterans.

The second part of the town hall is held for veterans’ questions. Representatives from Montana VA and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans statewide. It has a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites.