Montana VA will have a virtual town hall for female veterans 5 p.m. Thursday.

Veterans can call 833-560-2071 or livestream the town hall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

Female veterans will be introduced to their care team and learn about services offered.

Providers discussing their services and available for questions include the Women Veteran Program Manager, GYN nurse practitioner, Maternity and Fertility Nurse Navigator, Breast Health Nurse Navigator, Cervical Health Nurse Navigator, Pelvic Health Program Coordinator, Women’s Health Pharmacist, Intimate Partner Violence Program Coordinator, and primary care and mental health experts.

Some of the services available to female veterans include ultrasounds, mammograms, pap and HPV tests, mental health care and counseling, lifestyle wellness services, menopause treatment (including hormonal therapy), pelvic floor support, pharmacy, and reproductive care (family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation).

Each pregnant veteran also has an interdisciplinary care team to support them through pregnancy and after, with post-partum 12-month management.

Montana VA serves more than 4,000 female veterans. Each Montana VA primary care provider has national credentials specifically to provide women’s health care and Montana VA has programs specifically to support female veterans.

The town hall includes a question and answer session. Representatives from Montana VA Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans across Montana with a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites.