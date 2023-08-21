Veterans are invited to join Montana VA online to discuss updates on policies, programs and services 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

The event is accessible either by calling in or livestreaming the town hall. To join, veterans and their families should call in at 866-478-3358 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.

This meeting will discuss a variety of issues from travel benefits to mental health resources, the PACT Act and more.

Duane Gill, Montana VA’s acting executive director, will discuss how policies and programs have evolved and answer questions from veterans.

“We are also excited to have a thoughtful conversation with Veterans to hear their feedback and address their questions and concerns," Gill said in an email.

Program representatives will share overviews of their services and resources for the first portion of the town hall. The final 30 minutes are reserved for a question-and-answer period.

Montana VA Health Care System serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans with a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites.