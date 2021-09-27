Montana VA to have virtual town hall on Tuesday in Helena

The Fort Harrison Veterans Affairs Medical Center is having a virtual town hall for all veterans 5-6 p.m. Tuesday.

Veterans can join by phone at 866-478-3358 or visit www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall for a live-streamed video. The town hall will also be live-streamed on the Montana VA Facebook page.

“It is more important than ever to be engaged with your health care, and we are grateful for the many ways veterans have remained connected during the pandemic,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman.

She said people have questions about COVID-19, clinic openings and other issues.

This town hall will focus on flu shots, COVID-19 updates, upcoming clinics in Montana as well as other issues such as mental health programs and suicide prevention. The second part of the town hall will be open to veterans’ questions and concerns.

Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be available to answer questions.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans with a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites.

