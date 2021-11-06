Montana VA to have clinic for COVID-19 booster shots

Helena-area Veterans, their spouses, and their caregivers can receive the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID booster vaccines at a three-day Montana VA vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. this Monday through Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people received a J&J (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine who are 18 years or older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago also receive a COVID-19 booster.

Each person must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card in order to receive a booster shot. Masking is required at all Montana VA booster events. As more booster clinics are scheduled, this information will be available at Montana VA Health Care System’s webpage, https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care/programs/covid-19-vaccines.

Veterans who meet the above eligibility requirements should call and schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Unenrolled Veterans and Veterans’ spouses, caregivers, and household family members are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment through Montana VA under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act. Appointments are limited and can be made by calling the Montana VA scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again to be scheduled. The Montana VA scheduling line is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is hosted in partnership with the National Guard at the National Guard Aviation Readiness Center, 3330 Skyway Drive, near the Helena Regional Airport. First, second, and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are available. Appointments are preferred; walk-in vaccines are available based on availability.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommends that people who completed an original two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should get a booster if they fall into one of these categories:

• People age 65 years and older

• People age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

• People age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• People age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

“Vaccines are the best way we can protect Veterans, employees, and all Montana communities against COVID-19,” Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA’s executive director, said in a news release.

