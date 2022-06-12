Montana VA launches new patient check-in tool Monday

The Montana VA Health Care System on Monday will launch a new Patient Check-in tool at all facilities statewide.

The PCI application for smartphones will ultimately be replacing Montana VA’s existing check-in kiosks. The new process lets veterans check in for appointments by using their smartphone and complete the check-in requirements for that appointment. With this process completed, veterans will have faster access to their appointments.

Dr. Judy Hayman, MTVAHCS executive director, said the "new PCI process is a faster, more efficient way for our veterans to check in for their appointments, which means that they will be able to check-in easily and quickly.”

To use the PCI check in, on the day of their appointment veterans can text check in to 53079. Veterans also scan the PCI check-in QR code with their phone’s camera. Then, the veteran will receive a check-in link. By tapping on the link, the application will begin and complete their check-in process.

The new PCI application lets veterans start the pre-check-in process from anywhere up to seven days before a scheduled appointment using their smartphone; helps veterans avoid lines at the check-in desk and is an easy method to verify their demographic information prior to their appointment.

It also provides improved access for veterans who rely on assistive technologies and works with other VA digital sources, including VA.gov.

The program is part of a larger national strategy to help modernize VA health care systems. This new option will streamline communications, improve the overall veteran experience, and improve access for veterans who rely on assistive technologies to use their benefits.

Veterans who do not own a smartphone may still check in to appointments in person.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled veterans across Montana.

