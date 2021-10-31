Montana VA launches COVID booster shot clinics

The Montana VA Health Care System launches its COVID booster shot vaccination campaign Thursday.

Veterans and their spouses, household family members and caregivers are eligible to receive the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccines through Montana VA.

The campaign will begin in Billings at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic on Nov. 4 and will be followed by a three-day booster clinic for Helena-area veterans at the National Guard Aviation Readiness Center near Helena Regional Airport from Nov. 8-10 before expanding to locations in Havre, Lewistown, Missoula, Butte, Kalispell, Great Falls and Bozeman.

“Vaccines are the best way we can protect Veterans, employees, and all Montana communities against COVID-19,” Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA’s executive director, said in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who completed an original two-dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should get a booster if they fall into one of these categories:

• Persons age 65 years and older

• Persons age 18-plus who live in long-term care settings

• Persons age 18-plus who have underlying medical conditions