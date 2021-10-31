Montana VA launches COVID booster shot clinics

The Montana VA Health Care System launches its COVID booster shot vaccination campaign Thursday.
Veterans and their spouses, household family members and caregivers are eligible to receive the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) vaccines through Montana VA.
The campaign will begin in Billings at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic on Nov. 4 and will be followed by a three-day booster clinic for Helena-area veterans at the National Guard Aviation Readiness Center near Helena Regional Airport from Nov. 8-10 before expanding to locations in Havre, Lewistown, Missoula, Butte, Kalispell, Great Falls and Bozeman.
“Vaccines are the best way we can protect Veterans, employees, and all Montana communities against COVID-19,” Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA’s executive director, said in a news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who completed an original two-dose regimen of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should get a booster if they fall into one of these categories:
• Persons age 65 years and older
• Persons age 18-plus who live in long-term care settings
• Persons age 18-plus who have underlying medical conditions
• Persons age 18-plus who work or live in high-risk settings
The CDC recommends a booster shot for people who received a J&J (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine who are 18 years or older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.
Veterans who meet the above eligibility requirements should call and schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Appointments are limited, and veterans must call the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again to be scheduled. The Montana VA scheduling line is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Unenrolled veterans and veterans’ spouses, caregivers and household family members are eligible to receive booster shots.
Non-veterans must call the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again to schedule an appointment.
Montana VA is offering booster clinics at:
Billings-area veterans
Thursday
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic
1766 Majestic Lane
Appointments requested. Walk-ins will be limited.
Helena-area veterans
Nov. 8-10
9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
National Guard Aviation Readiness Center
3330 Skyway Drive (near Helena Regional Airport; look for signs)
Appointments requested. Walk-ins will be limited.
Each person must bring their vaccine card in order to receive a booster shot. Masking is required at all Montana VA booster events. As booster clinics are scheduled, this information will be available at Montana VA Health Care System’s webpage, https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care.