Montana VA having largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday near airport

Montana VA Health Care System’s largest veteran COVID-19 vaccination clinic so far is taking place Saturday in Helena with 1,000 first-dose appointments for the Moderna vaccine for veterans enrolled to get their health care at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.
The VA is joining with the Montana Army National Guard and will hold the clinic at the National Guard's Aviation Readiness Center, at 3330 Skyway Drive, near the Helena Regional Airport. Signs will be posted near the facility to help travelers. Montana VA has provided more than 12,500 COVID-19 vaccines to Montana veterans, a combination of the required two doses of the Moderna vaccine and single doses of the Janssen vaccine.
“The Montana Army National Guard generously offered to open their doors to veterans this weekend and in doing so, we can bring 1,000 lifesaving vaccines to Helena-area vets. During the pandemic, we have seen how coming together to support each other, share resources and stand ready saves lives,” Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA executive director, said in a news release.
For the first time, Saturday's veterans' clinic has unscheduled vaccine appointments available. If an enrolled veteran has not yet received their first COVID-19 vaccine, they can call to schedule an appointment. Vaccines are available by appointment only and appointments are limited, and veterans should call as soon as possible.
To get an appointment, call the Montana VA scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again. The scheduling line is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Friday. A veteran will be scheduled for their second vaccine dose at the time of their first appointment, about 28 days after their first dose.
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses to be fully vaccinated. Since late December, Montana VA has held 50 veteran vaccine clinics at 14 sites statewide. For each of these clinics, veterans were contacted via telephone or text when they were eligible to schedule an appointment.
MTVAHCS will hold vaccine clinics across the state until every enrolled Montana veteran who wants a vaccine is fully vaccinated, officials said.
The success of the majority of the clinics has often hinged on locating a community space that is large enough to safely, effectively and comfortably provide vaccines. The Helena veteran clinic on Saturday is being supported by a longtime, local partner – the Montana Army National Guard.
Veterans can follow COVID-19 vaccination updates via email (sign up at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USVA/subscriber/new/), Facebook (@VAMontana), or Twitter (@VAMontanaHCS). If a veteran has questions about receiving the vaccine, they can send their health care team a secure message through MyHealtheVet or call (877) 468-8387 (Option 2) to set up a time to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.