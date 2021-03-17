Montana VA having largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday near airport

Montana VA Health Care System’s largest veteran COVID-19 vaccination clinic so far is taking place Saturday in Helena with 1,000 first-dose appointments for the Moderna vaccine for veterans enrolled to get their health care at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

The VA is joining with the Montana Army National Guard and will hold the clinic at the National Guard's Aviation Readiness Center, at 3330 Skyway Drive, near the Helena Regional Airport. Signs will be posted near the facility to help travelers. Montana VA has provided more than 12,500 COVID-19 vaccines to Montana veterans, a combination of the required two doses of the Moderna vaccine and single doses of the Janssen vaccine.

“The Montana Army National Guard generously offered to open their doors to veterans this weekend and in doing so, we can bring 1,000 lifesaving vaccines to Helena-area vets. During the pandemic, we have seen how coming together to support each other, share resources and stand ready saves lives,” Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA executive director, said in a news release.