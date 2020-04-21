Montana University System eyes students' return in fall

Christian is forming the MUS Healthy Fall 2020 Task Force, which will include campus CEOs, the Board of Regents and statewide leaders; as well as public health authorities from the federal, state and local government; and teams from campus including residential life, health, registrars, facilities, athletics and more.

"The task force will combine established public health protocols and knowledge of our unique campuses to develop strategies across our operational areas, from student housing to athletics and everything in between," Christian wrote. "Strategies will account for the fact that our operational areas are best described as a complex ecosystem — every area is connected to, and sensitive to, changes in another area."

The task force will start its work this week and meet over the next few weeks, as well as periodically through the spring and summer.

Christian echoed a message from Gov. Steve Bullock that moving out of some of the restrictions the state has faced doesn't mean life will look like it did a year ago or even months ago, saying that the task force may not "re-create 'business as usual'" but instead move toward a "new normal."

"… Our 'new normal' will recognize the challenges of COVID-19 while also capitalizing on opportunities to adopt durable innovations that will make academic and campus life better than it has ever been for our students and employees," Christian wrote.

