Montana trooper honored for helicopter crash rescue

"I've been to enough car fires with fuel nearby to know to just get people out of the area," Villa said. "This fire is gonna go, and once it goes it's going to be uncontrollable. So I need to get people away."

Villa was previously a member of the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, so she had some fire training that most troopers never receive. Each of the DNRC workers were safe and none received major injuries. According to Villa, she knew she had to get those people to safety and in that moment didn't think about herself.

"I'm like most troopers, we don't like talking about ourselves that much," Villa said. "At some point there will be another incident like this. I'm just glad I reacted the way I needed to and that everyone is safe."

According to Col. Lavin, the Medal of Valor is given to those who demonstrate selfless acts of heroism without regard for their own personal safety. He said Villa went through a "life-saving act of peril" and performed a "remarkable act of heroism."