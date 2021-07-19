 Skip to main content
Montana trooper honored for helicopter crash rescue
On Tuesday, June 15th, Trooper Amanda Villa was in Broadwater County to conduct a roadblock for a nearby fire when she witnessed a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter crash near Highway 12 east of Townsend. Trooper Villa and a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Deputy immediately responded to render aid to the five passengers on board. A passenger who had managed to escape informed Villa that four more people remained in the wreckage. Trooper Villa and the deputy rushed to the scene and helped the remaining four passengers to safety. The DNRC personnel were released from the hospital that day after being assessed and cleared by medical professionals. The DNRC helicopter crew provided the following statement: “The Last Chance Helitack crew would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa for coming to our aid during the helicopter accident last week. Not many people would run towards a fire to ensure other people’s safety, but Trooper Villa didn’t hesitate when she saw that members of our crew were still inside and potentially in danger. We feel safer knowing that there are people like Amanda Villa out there ready and willing to help people at a moment’s notice. Thank you, Trooper Villa.”

Trooper Amanda Villa received the Montana Highway Patrol's highest honor Monday for rescuing four people in a helicopter crash near Townsend. 

Villa was awarded the Medal of Valor by MHP Col. Steve Lavin and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen. 

The crash occurred on June 15 in Broadwater County. Villa, an eight-year patrol trooper in the Helena area, went to Broadwater County because local first responders needed help with roadblocks amid the rapidly expanding Deep Creek Canyon fire. Villa said she was looking for a deputy from the sheriff's office to see if they needed a trooper posted overnight when a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter had a hard landing and turned onto its side, catching fire shortly after.

Dash cam footage of the incident shows Villa park her patrol vehicle and run toward the helicopter, which had four DNRC first responders inside.

"Without hesitation she radioed for backup and ran towards the helicopter," said Knudsen. "Without Trooper Villa's selfless action, the outcome could have been very different."

Knudsen encouraged everyone to watch the footage of the incident.

"You will see what heroism looks like," he said.

As Villa approached the helicopter, she spoke with one emergency responder who managed to escape and told her there were four others still inside the aircraft. She quickly went to work helping each of them from the helicopter before the fire spread.

"I've been to enough car fires with fuel nearby to know to just get people out of the area," Villa said. "This fire is gonna go, and once it goes it's going to be uncontrollable. So I need to get people away."

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa, joined by her husband Brad Villa, accepts the Medal of Valor on Monday for her heroism in rescuing four people from a helicopter crash.

Villa was previously a member of the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, so she had some fire training that most troopers never receive. Each of the DNRC workers were safe and none received major injuries. According to Villa, she knew she had to get those people to safety and in that moment didn't think about herself.

"I'm like most troopers, we don't like talking about ourselves that much," Villa said. "At some point there will be another incident like this. I'm just glad I reacted the way I needed to and that everyone is safe."

According to Col. Lavin, the Medal of Valor is given to those who demonstrate selfless acts of heroism without regard for their own personal safety. He said Villa went through a "life-saving act of peril" and performed a "remarkable act of heroism."

Knusden said MHP is the most visible part of the Montana Department of Justice and told Villa that it's an honor to serve in the DOJ alongside her. He said everyone is grateful that Villa was there that day and that fires like the Deep Creek Canyon fire put the lives of first responders at risk. He asked that the public be careful with things like cigarette butts and campfires, citing dozens of wildland fires starting on a daily basis across the state.

"It's an honor to serve with you in the Department of Justice. Your actions represent the highest standard of the Montana Highway Patrol," Knudsen told Villa. "Thank you for your bravery."

chopper1.JPG

A DNRC helicopter was coming in for a landing June 15 when it crash landed due to high winds, tipped onto its side and caught on fire. 
