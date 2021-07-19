Montana trooper honored for helicopter crash rescue

Trooper Amanda Villa received the Montana Highway Patrol's highest honor Monday for rescuing four people in a helicopter crash near Townsend.
Villa was awarded the Medal of Valor by MHP Col. Steve Lavin and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.
The crash occurred on June 15 in Broadwater County. Villa, an eight-year patrol trooper in the Helena area, went to Broadwater County because local first responders needed help with roadblocks amid the rapidly expanding Deep Creek Canyon fire. Villa said she was looking for a deputy from the sheriff's office to see if they needed a trooper posted overnight when a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter had a hard landing and turned onto its side, catching fire shortly after.
Dash cam footage of the incident shows Villa park her patrol vehicle and run toward the helicopter, which had four DNRC first responders inside.
"Without hesitation she radioed for backup and ran towards the helicopter," said Knudsen. "Without Trooper Villa's selfless action, the outcome could have been very different."
Knudsen encouraged everyone to watch the footage of the incident.
"You will see what heroism looks like," he said.
As Villa approached the helicopter, she spoke with one emergency responder who managed to escape and told her there were four others still inside the aircraft. She quickly went to work helping each of them from the helicopter before the fire spread.
"I've been to enough car fires with fuel nearby to know to just get people out of the area," Villa said. "This fire is gonna go, and once it goes it's going to be uncontrollable. So I need to get people away."
Villa was previously a member of the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, so she had some fire training that most troopers never receive. Each of the DNRC workers were safe and none received major injuries. According to Villa, she knew she had to get those people to safety and in that moment didn't think about herself.
"I'm like most troopers, we don't like talking about ourselves that much," Villa said. "At some point there will be another incident like this. I'm just glad I reacted the way I needed to and that everyone is safe."
According to Col. Lavin, the Medal of Valor is given to those who demonstrate selfless acts of heroism without regard for their own personal safety. He said Villa went through a "life-saving act of peril" and performed a "remarkable act of heroism."
Knusden said MHP is the most visible part of the Montana Department of Justice and told Villa that it's an honor to serve in the DOJ alongside her. He said everyone is grateful that Villa was there that day and that fires like the Deep Creek Canyon fire put the lives of first responders at risk. He asked that the public be careful with things like cigarette butts and campfires, citing dozens of wildland fires starting on a daily basis across the state.