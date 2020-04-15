Montana tops 400 COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana reached 404 known COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with at least 209 recoveries statewide and 21 actively hospitalized.

That represents a gain of five cases since Tuesday.

On Monday, the state saw its seventh death, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with preexisting health conditions.

There have been a cumulative 50 hospitalizations and 9,234 tests run at the state lab in Helena.

Of the seven deaths, information provided by counties or families about five of the people shows that they were older. Three of the state's deaths have been in Toole County, where there's an outbreak in an assisted living facility. There were 26 cases there by Wednesday.

Fourteen of the cases there are for people ages 60 and up, including five cases for those 80-89 and three cases for those over the age of 90.