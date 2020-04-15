Montana tops 400 COVID-19 cases

Montana reached 404 known COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with at least 209 recoveries statewide and 21 actively hospitalized.
That represents a gain of five cases since Tuesday.
On Monday, the state saw its seventh death, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with preexisting health conditions.
There have been a cumulative 50 hospitalizations and 9,234 tests run at the state lab in Helena.
Of the seven deaths, information provided by counties or families about five of the people shows that they were older. Three of the state's deaths have been in Toole County, where there's an outbreak in an assisted living facility. There were 26 cases there by Wednesday.
Fourteen of the cases there are for people ages 60 and up, including five cases for those 80-89 and three cases for those over the age of 90.
Gallatin County remained the state's hot spot, with 139 cases. The county has gained one case since Friday.
The state's 1.06 million residents are under a stay-at-home order that runs through April 24, though that could be extended.
Gov. Steve Bullock said last week all the directives he's issued, such as closing down K-12 public schools, requiring most people traveling into the state to self-quarantine for two weeks and the shuttering of many businesses where people congregate like bars and theaters, are all on the same timeline and he will re-evaluate continuing those orders, with input from public health officials and others, on a two-week basis going forward.
The state Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday it has started paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit, which is an additional $600 to those who have lost jobs or incomes, on top of state unemployment payments.
