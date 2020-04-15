Montana tops 400 COVID-19 cases as residents begin receiving federal stimulus money

On Wednesday Bullock also announced the formation of a task force dedicated to determining how to best deploy, following federal guidance, the $1.25 billion heading to the state under the federal CARES Act.

The task force is made up of 26 people who represent small business owners, the agriculture sector, nonprofits, economic development organizations, financial institutions and more.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday it has started paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit, which is an additional $600 to those who have lost jobs or incomes, on top of state unemployment payments.

On Wednesday, $1,200 individual payments began arriving in bank accounts as part of a $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package. Depending on income, adults will receive up to $1,200 each and $500 per child. The checks will be directly deposited into bank accounts or mailed to households in the coming weeks, depending on how they filed their tax returns.

How people use those payments likely depends on their circumstances, Billings financial planner Anthony Miller said. If someone has lost their job or is furloughed, the money will likely be used as a patch for necessities. Others might use the cash to pay down debt, or to try to support businesses in their local economy.