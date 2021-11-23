Montana Taxpayers Association celebrates first 100 years

The Montana Taxpayers Association will have its 100th annual meeting Dec. 8 at the Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel with former Gov. Marc Racicot as its luncheon speaker.

Bob Story, the MTA executive director, said he has been around for 25 of the organization’s 100 years.

“It’s a milestone for any organization to be around that long and still be relevant,” he said.

Story estimated the nonpartisan group now has 300-400 members.

“Everyone is a taxpayer, whether they pay directly or indirectly…” he said.

Story said MTA focuses on making sure taxes aren’t higher than they need to be.

He said the group tries to remind people, especially policymakers, who call for taxing the rich or corporations, that it affects everyone in one way or another.

Story, a former Republican state lawmaker and Senate president, is a common face at the state Capitol during the legislative sessions. He speaks often on tax ramifications of bills and other proposals.

He said his role as executive director of the MTA gives him the opportunity to stay involved in the tax policy arena and to educate legislators on the tax system.

He said not a lot of lawmakers have a working knowledge of the tax system.

“I always hope there will be one or two who will take it upon themselves for a deeper understanding,” he said.

Story said he wants legislators to understand the ramifications of policy decisions.

He said that during the last few sessions the MTA has “played defense against the executive branch,” which has been inclined to focus on new revenue rather than tax relief. He said the big challenge in the next session will be property taxes -- increased values of residential property and how that is dealt with.

He hopes the MTA will be around 100 years from now.

He said that like other organizations, MTA depends on its membership and businesses for support.

Story said the organization will continue to face challenges in understanding what taxpayers are concerned about and providing help in those areas.

Story said the Dec. 8 event has a great lineup.

Racicot served as governor from 1993-2000. He also led the national Republican Party and was involved in the legal challenges to the 2000 presidential election.

Joe Crosby, chief executive officer of MultiState Associates based in Alexandria, Virginia, will be the keynote speaker. MultiState is a state and local government relations company.

Other presenters at the daylong event will be Pat Barkey, director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research, and Scott Mendenhall, Montana’s ARPA director.

Other speakers include Amy Carlson, fiscal analysis with the Legislative Services Division; Ryan Osmundson, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget director; and a panel of past Legislative Tax Committee chairs. It will also include presentations from Sibanye-Stillwater and Sandfire Resources on their mining operations in Montana.

There will also be a discussion by former state Senate President Bob Brown and Chuck Johnson, a former capital reporter for Lee Newspapers, on Montana political history.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. There is lunch at noon and a reception at 5:15 p.m. To register, call 406-442-2130 or email phyatt@montax.org. The deadline to register is Nov. 24.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

