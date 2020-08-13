Montana suffragists played key role in passing 19th Amendment

Well, it definitely wasn’t ladylike at that time -- but they didn’t care.
Suffragists had their eyes on getting the vote for women, and after 72 years of tireless work they did it.
Tuesday, Aug. 18, marks the 100th anniversary of when the 36th state, Tennessee, ratified the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public celebration is planned in Helena for the anniversary. However, women can celebrate its passage by voting on Election Day Nov. 3.
The 19th Amendment’s passage in 1920 secured the vote for some but not all women, notes Montana Historical Society historian Martha Kohl. It wouldn’t be until passage of the 1924 Indian Citizenship Act that American Indian women got to vote.
And Black women weren’t guaranteed the vote until the 1965 Voting Rights Act prohibited racial discrimination in voting.
Montana women played an important role in passing the 19th Amendment, said Kohl.
”One of the ways Montana was most significant in passage of the 19th Amendment was by passing its own women’s suffrage amendment six years earlier,” said Kohl.
The National Woman Suffrage Association had promoted a state-by-state strategy for passage of a national bill.
With each state’s passage, more and more Congressmen were beholden to women voters, said Kohl. “It gave women more leverage in Congress.”
Interestingly, Montana almost had an opportunity to have women’s suffrage much earlier, said Kohl. It was first considered in 1889, when Montana got statehood. “They tried to write it into the state constitution.”
Clara McAdow, a businesswoman and mine owner, was married to Harry McAdow who was the Fergus County delegate on the state convention committee.
“She was one of the first Montana women pushing for suffrage,” said Kohl. Women had gotten the right to vote in school elections in 1887. And all tax-paying women had the right to vote on questions concerning taxes.
“Between 1895 and 1911 almost every legislative session voted on suffrage.”
This period was known as the “Years of Discouragement and Apathy,” Kohl said. Nothing good was happening with suffrage.
But on the state level, Jeannette Rankin and her brother Wellington were actively engaged in women’s suffrage, said Kohl.
They got Democrats and Republicans to put equal suffrage into their platforms. The Socialist and Populist platforms already included it.
In the 1913 Legislature, suffrage passed 26-2 in the Senate and 24-2 in the House.
The next big step was to get it passed by a simple majority vote of Montana voters -- who were all male.
The vote on Nov. 3, 1914, was 53 percent in favor, 47 percent opposed. You can check an interactive map at http://montanawomenshistory.org/suffrage/ to see how individual counties voted.
Hundreds of women and men worked really hard for suffrage, said Kohl. “Change happens because of mass movements, not because of individuals. It’s really the work of everyday people.”
A few prominent Montana suffragists were:
-- Ella Knowles Haskell, Montana’s first woman attorney and first woman candidate for Montana attorney general;
-- Margaret Smith Hathaway of Ravalli County, who traveled 5,700 miles promoting the cause, earning her the nickname, “the whirlwind.” She was later elected to the Montana Legislature and championed child welfare laws and women’s rights;
-- Belle Fligelman of Helena, who would stump for suffrage on street corners to the amazement of her parents and onlookers and would go on to be a journalist and an assistant to Jeannette Rankin;
-- And the amazing Hazel Hunkins of Billings, who became a full-time suffrage activist. She was one of 33 suffragists arrested while picketing the White House in 1917 and was imprisoned at the Occoquan Workhouse in Lorton, Virginia, where she and other suffragists went on a hunger strike.
“To me the suffrage anniversary is part of a larger story,” said Kohl. “The right to participate in government and shape the present and the future, that’s what this is about.”
