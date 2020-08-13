Montana suffragists played key role in passing 19th Amendment

With each state’s passage, more and more Congressmen were beholden to women voters, said Kohl. “It gave women more leverage in Congress.”

Interestingly, Montana almost had an opportunity to have women’s suffrage much earlier, said Kohl. It was first considered in 1889, when Montana got statehood. “They tried to write it into the state constitution.”

Clara McAdow, a businesswoman and mine owner, was married to Harry McAdow who was the Fergus County delegate on the state convention committee.

“She was one of the first Montana women pushing for suffrage,” said Kohl. Women had gotten the right to vote in school elections in 1887. And all tax-paying women had the right to vote on questions concerning taxes.

“Between 1895 and 1911 almost every legislative session voted on suffrage.”

This period was known as the “Years of Discouragement and Apathy,” Kohl said. Nothing good was happening with suffrage.

But on the state level, Jeannette Rankin and her brother Wellington were actively engaged in women’s suffrage, said Kohl.

They got Democrats and Republicans to put equal suffrage into their platforms. The Socialist and Populist platforms already included it.