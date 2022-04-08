Montana students strut their skills at SkillsUSA conference in Helena

Peyton Seymour seems to have welding in his blood.

The 16-year-old sophomore from Butte can rattle off the names of one relative or another who are skilled welders.

He is taking classes now that he hopes will someday lead him to be an underwater welder.

Emma Edwards may surprise you.

The 16-year-old Great Falls High School student is taking welding as well. She said she also drives race cars, Midwest Modifieds, in her spare time.

They were among the 254 students from throughout Montana who were in Helena this week as part of the SkillsUSA Annual State Leadership and Skills Conference at Helena College’s airport campus. SkillsUSA serves middle school, high school and college post-secondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled-service occupations. It involves more than 333,527 students and instructors annually.

It’s the first time the event was held in Helena. It had been held at Montana State University Northern for nearly 45 years, said Mary Heller, the state director for Skills USA, a nonprofit formerly known as VICA (the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America).

She said students can start with the program in fifth grade and continue through high school.

Heller said it was time for the event to be held elsewhere in the state and noted Helena is more centrally located than Havre, which is home to MSUN. She said they have committed to hold the event at the Helena campus for five years.

“We’ve had nothing but overwhelming support,” she said of the move.

Sandra Bauman, dean and chief executive officer of Helena College, said they were honored to host the event.

“As a public two-year college, we recognize our responsibility to meet the needs of our whole community – students and employers – by providing high quality education that meets the workforce needs of our state," she said in an email. "We could not be more supportive of the mission of Skills USA and the commitment these students make to participate."

Over the course of 2 1/2 days, the students from 48 school chapters throughout Montana competed in skills such as architectural drafting, automotive, cabinet making, milling, welding and woodworking.

But there were other job skills featured as well, such as extemporaneous speaking, job interviews and job skill demonstrations. The event started Thursday and runs through Saturday afternoon. Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras was the keynote speaker on Thursday.

The winners will go on to the national competition in June.

Heller said Pacific Steel donated all of the metal to be used for welding and the Montana Automobile Dealers Association was treating the students to a barbecue dinner Friday. She also noted donations from Dick Anderson Construction, Boeing and General Distributing.

Edwards, who was competing in welding and prepared speech, said she liked the event.

“I like being here and meeting people who like the same trades I like,” she said, adding she was fairly certain the experience would help her to get a good job.

Seymour served as parliamentarian at the conference. His job was to keep meetings and speeches focused, on track and complying with rules. He was competing in prepared speech and basic welding.

He said he likes welding because of the creativity involved with it and said a lot of opportunities will await him once he gets his degree.

Rob Hunter, automotive teacher at Flathead High School, said he has been involved with the conference for 26 years, and started when he was in high school.

“It’s good for me and it’s good for students,” he said. “It sets the bar high for all kids, even the ones who aren’t here.”

Paul Nicholson, a CNC Milling instructor at Helena College, was onsite to run the SkillsUSA competition.

“I like the challenge it gives the students,” he said. “It gives them the chance to show what they can do and gives them a chance to grow.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

