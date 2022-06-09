Montana Story: Painful family memories resurface in Montana’s Paradise Valley

Montana Story

At the Cinemark

(R)

Grade: B

A million dollar Montana businessman, whose country home enjoyed a million dollar view of Montana’s Paradise Valley, is dying.

His ranch, buried in unforgiving debts, will likely be sold by his heirs.

The patriarch’s bitter daughter, Erin, estranged from her abusive dad, comes home for the last time, more to see her frail 25-year-old horse, than to say goodbye to her father.

A dark part of Erin seems ready to celebrate her father’s death as overdue justice.

“Montana Story” has been described by some critics as a eulogy both to the American West and to the American Western.

Into the midst of this close-up of family pain comes a gangly source of hope: Cal, the insecure son who was too weak to stand up to his father, even as his dad traumatized his sister. Cal’s paralysis fractured his friendship with his sister, who saw her brother’s cowardice as just as unforgivable as her father’s abuse.

Cal’s vulnerability will initiate healing. He’s the first one able to own any part of the dysfunction that has traumatized the family.

The dad may have been ground zero for the implosion, but everyone regrets how they treated one another during those stressful times.

Cal is torn. He feels as much sadness as anger toward his father. He confesses to his sister he was too weak and too afraid to confront his dad. Cal also admits he’s spent the last decade feeling ashamed for not standing up for his sister, perhaps the only one he ever loved and whoever loved him.

Cal’s tearful apology thaws Erin’s heart, ever so slightly, opening a path toward healing.

The power of “Montana Story” comes from two sources: the breathtaking Montana landscapes and the heartbreaking portrait of submerged family trauma.

Although Montana cleans up nicely for British cinematographer Giles Nuttgens, the story could have been set nearly anywhere. The portrait of the lingering afterlife of trauma lies at the core of the script, not the land. Other films have more powerfully captured the death throes of the American West.

At times the drama, written and directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel, plays out like a depressing Chekov play. The comatose dying father never speaks, although his son and daughter still tense up every time they enter his room.

One abused, victims struggle to trust again.

Actress Haley Lu Richardson provides the depth an interior drama like this demands. Erin arrives angry at everyone, and slowly diagnoses some of the sources of her pain. She discovers that both she and her brother were victims of dad’s abuse. Cal’s tears help her forgive him.

Owen Teague’s performance as the son, while less layered, is also authentic and touching.

“Montana Story” reminds us that conflicts can only move toward resolution when one party steps forward to ask forgiveness. In turn, others may shed tears that may help wash away years of pain.

