Montana State Fund offering PPE grants to policyholders

"It was a little risky, but we entered into the venture, we put a deposit down, and just in the last couple weeks received most of the (supplies)," Hubbard said. "It doesn't solve the entire problem and won't solve the entire problem of providing people with what is an essential ingredient for reopening, but it's a small contribution that we think is important for us to make where we can."

Hubbard said the supplies are meant to be targeted toward the most vulnerable workers.

"We target those first and foremost, because those are the ones who need this protective equipment more than anyone else because they can't shelter in place. They have to go to work every day," Hubbard said.

As Montana has started to reopen, Hubbard said the fund has fielded some questions from employers about the role workers' compensation would play if an employee were to fall ill with COVID-19 from on-the-job exposure.

In Montana, Hubbard said, the law is that any disease incurred in the workplace is a workers' compensation defensible claim, though there may be challenges with COVID-19 because of its nature.

"The problem is that it's so universal and so community-based that it would be difficult under Montana law to easily prove that they contracted it in the workplace," Hubbard said.

