Montana State Fund on Thursday announced a matching donation of up-to $150,000 over five years to Kids’ Chance of Montana, which gave a $4,000 scholarship to the daughter of a Montana Highway Patrol trooper injured in the line of duty.

Mia Palmer, the 18-year-old daughter of Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer, received the money. Palmer was severely injured by a gunshot wound to the head while in pursuit of a murder suspect in 2019.

Kids’ Chance is a non-profit organization established nationwide to help dependents of workers who have been injured or killed on the job with their higher education goals. Montana’s chapter was established in 2017 — since its inception, Kids’ Chance of Montana has raised more than $365,000 and awarded scholarships to 28 students totaling more than $185,000.

Palmer’s wife Lindsey came with Mia from Stevensville to attend Thursday’s check presentation from State Fund to Kids’ Chance. The $4,000 scholarship will be put toward Mia's tuition.

She will be a freshman this fall at the University of Idaho, where her mother said she will study interior design. Palmer is one of three freshmen, joining 10 returning recipients, receiving a KCMT scholarship for the 2023/24 school year.

“We are extremely grateful,” Lindsey Palmer said.

During the ceremony she gave an update on her husband as several Montana Highway Patrol troopers sat in the audience in the Montana State Fund office in Helena.

“He is currently still working on his road to recovery and going to therapy every week,” she said. The audience applauded when she said he was walking mostly unaided.

“He’s truly been a miracle and we can’t wait to see how much further he can go,” Lindsey Palmer said.

Montana State Fund is the state’s not-for-profit and leading workers’ compensation insurance company,

The donation is a matching donation intended to raise awareness of the KCMT program and the fact that often, severe workplace accidents can have ramifications for years—or decades. The mission of KCMT is to alleviate the financial burden a life-changing injury can have on not just the injured worker, but also their family. Previously MSF donated more than $25,000 to establish an endowment to help carry the organization into the future.

Holly O’Dell, MSF’s president and chief executive officer, said Montana State Fund has donated in previous years.

She noted in a news release that workplace accidents may have impacts that extend to other family members — sometime for years.

“We believe it is our duty, obligation, and opportunity to help relieve some of those impacts through Kids’ Chance so families and communities know when the worst happens, they are not alone,” she said.

She said the donation helps State Fund in its mission to serve Montanans.

Leah Tietz, president of Kids’ Chance of Montana, said the $150,000 will help more Montana students achieve their educational goals.

“I’m so proud of our students,” she said. “And we get the chance to see them shine.”

To learn more about Kids’ Chance of Montana, visit www.kidschanceofmontana.org for more information or to donate.