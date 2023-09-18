Montana State Fund on Monday announced a $35 million dividend declaration to more than 24,000 policyholders across Montana.

Dividend payments will begin in late October and are expected to be complete by the end of November.

MSF is the state’s not-for-profit and leading workers’ compensation insurance company. It insures about 24,000 employers and their workers in nearly 400 industries from every Montana county.

Gov. Greg Gianforte in a news release called it welcome news for hardworking Montanans and job creators. And he said it was another step in the right direction the workers’ compensation system.

MSF Board Chair Richard Miltenberger said the financial position of State Fund is reviewed before declaring a dividend.

This the 25th consecutive year MSF has declared a dividend, totaling $431 million distributed to customers.

State Fund President and CEO Holly O’Dell said dividends are not guaranteed. If financial circumstances warrant, the MSF board of directors may opt to declare a smaller dividend, or no dividend at all.

“This dividend is excellent news for Montana employers who work so hard to operate safe and healthy workplaces and is a testament to the workers who commit to creating a culture of workplace safety,” said O’Dell.