Montana State Fund CEO Laurence Hubbard announces retirement

Laurence Hubbard, who has served 19 years as president and chief executive officer of Montana State Fund, recently announced his retirement.

His last day is tentatively July 28, depending on whether a replacement has been found, a Montana State Fund spokesman said. The Montana State Fund board of directors has launched a nationwide search with the goal of filling the position by mid-2022.

Montana State Fund is the state's largest workers' compensation insurance company, protecting nearly 25,000 businesses, organizations and workers. It has nearly 300 employees.

Hubbard joined Montana State Fund in 1989 as an attorney in the legal department before becoming vice president of operations and then president and CEO. He was chosen in 2003 from among 65 applicants.

“Mr. Hubbard’s commitment and dedication to our organization has been invaluable,” Board Chairman Richard Miltenberger said in a news release. “He has done a remarkable job building Montana State Fund into a financially and culturally strong entity that will serve Montanans for generations to come.”

“While we will miss his passion, intellect and leadership, we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement,” he said.

Hubbard’s salary, according to the state’s transparency website, is $209 an hour, or $434,720 a year.

Officials said Hubbard’s leadership has helped steer the organization into a financially strong, service-centric company that focuses on care for employers and their injured workers.

“Mr. Hubbard has been a tireless leader at Montana State Fund and a champion for the Montana business community,” Todd O’Hair, president and chief executive officer of the Montana Chamber of Commerce, said in an email. “He retires from Montana State Fund with confidence that he leaves the organization better than when he arrived.”

In May, Montana State Fund announced policy holders will receive a portion of a $20 million dividend with the average payment around $900. It also announced a 10% average rate reduction.

MSF has issued more than $326 million in dividends since 1999, with the bulk coming after 2015. Policyholders saw dividends of $20 million in 2020, $30 million in 2019 and $40 million in both 2018 and 2017, according to a company fact sheet.

Montana State Fund does not receive money from the state's General Fund, but is supported by revenue from insurance premiums and investments, according to a 2018 financial compliance report by the state Legislative Audit Division. It operates as a nonprofit, independent, public corporation and functions as an insurance carrier in a competitive marketplace and is governed by a seven-member board. It is under the regulatory authority of the state.

Hubbard has served as president of the American Association of State Compensation Funds and on the board of directors of the National Council on Compensation Insurance. He has also served on the board of governors of Leadership Montana and is now chair of the Montana Chamber Foundation.

“Montana State Fund’s success has been, without question, accomplished by extraordinary teamwork," Hubbard said in a news release. The hard work of our focused and dedicated employees and professional staff, a supportive and trusting board of directors, and policymakers who had the foresight to create an independent insurance organization made certain that our goals have become reality. I am most proud of the culture of customer service, teamwork and transparency that I have been able to foster as MSF’s president/CEO.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.