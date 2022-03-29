Montana State Fund announces rate reduction, $40M dividend

Montana State Fund, the state's largest workers' compensation insurance company, recently announced a 3% average rate reduction for its policyholders.

The decision came at the March 11 meeting of the MSF board of directors and is effective for new and renewal policies on or after July 1. This is the 16th consecutive year MSF rates have remained flat or been reduced, agency officials said.

MSF Board Chair Richard Miltenberger said in a news release the board is committed to providing Montana employers with stability and predictability, knowing that the agency has a big impact on Montana businesses.

“We hope this rate decrease allows employers to hire more workers, make improvements, and ultimately better the Montana economy,” he said.

MSF President and CEO Laurence Hubbard said as “Montana businesses continue to improve workplace safety, we are committed to ensuring our rates reflect these improvements.”

With the most recent reduction, MSF’s rates are now 54.1% lower than in 2006 (the year of the last rate increase), state fund officials said.

Next to payroll, workers' compensation insurance is the highest expense on an employer's books, state fund officials said, adding that small businesses make up the backbone of the Montana economy.

In October, the State Fund announced a record-tying $40 million dividend for policyholders.

Dividends are issued to employers as a direct result of better-than-expected investment market performance and positive workplace safety results, Montana State Fund said.

On Tuesday the Montana State Fund said it had presented the Motor Carriers of Montana with a check amounting to $224,044, as a "retrospective return" for participating in the group safety program and improving workplace safety.

Hubbard said the Motor Carriers of Montana earned this return by putting "safety in the front of their collective mind and proven that safety pays.”

Duane Williams, executive director of Motor Carriers of Montana, said they have been able to improve members’ workplace safety culture and reduce on-the-job accidents.

The 23 motor carriers group members will share the total return with the average check to policyholders amounting to roughly $9,700. The checks range from about $64 to more than $34,000, depending on policy size, premium paid and losses incurred, state fund officials said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

