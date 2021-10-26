Montana Shakespeare in the Schools visits Helena high schools

For its 29th season, Montana Shakespeare in the Schools has hit the road with a tour of “Much Ado About Nothing” and Tuesday they made a stop at Capital High School.

The group will host 53 performances at 47 schools in communities throughout Montana and Wyoming. A performance is scheduled at Helena High School on Wednesday.

The 10-week tour runs through mid-December. To accommodate schools’ scheduling needs, productions are trimmed to 75 minutes, along with workshops for students that relate to the play.

“Our mission through Shakespeare in the Schools is to share Shakespeare with students who might not otherwise have an opportunity to experience live, professional theater,” said Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin. “Seeing children's curiosity and excitement grow when they hear Shakespearean language for the first time is truly magical for all involved.”

The professional eight-member cast that makes up the touring company was chosen at national auditions. The company rehearsed for three weeks in Bozeman before presenting the play to middle and high schools. This year, the cast includes Calvin Adams, Sam Cheeseman, Andrés Enriquez, Emily Hawkins, Stephanie Neuerberg, Ethan Miles Perry, Nadja Simmonds and Gerit Wilford.