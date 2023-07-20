A swashbuckling coming-of-age tale and a story of a trusted leader abusing his power.

These are but a glimpse of the two timeless tales Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is staging this summer.

They perform “The Three Musketeers,” Monday, July 31, and “Measure for Measure,” Tuesday, Aug. 1. Both free shows are at 6 p.m. in Anchor Park adjacent to Lewis & Clark Library.

Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” contains elements of both comedy and tragedy, refusing to fall neatly into either category.

It’s “seen as one of Shakespeare's problem plays due to its shift in mood,” according to scholars.

But executive artistic director Kevin Asselin shrugs off that label. He finds this play particularly relevant to today in the way it explores themes of power, class dynamics and justice.

In MSIP’s production, the tale unfolds in 1980s Vienna. Duke Vincentio decides to step out of his leadership role to supposedly take a diplomatic journey and appoints a deputy, Angelo, to be in charge.

In reality, Vincentio takes on a disguise, seeking to secretly view the city and Angelo’s rule.

Angelo, quickly strays from the duke’s governance norms and orders the execution of a young gentleman Claudio, who has gotten his fiancé pregnant before they could marry.

Angelo offers to spare Claudio’s life in return for a sexual favor from Claudio’s sister, Isabella, a young novice nun who has come to Angelo to plead for her brother’s life.

“Measure for Measure” is one of Shakespeare’s most modern plays and one of Asselin’s favorites.

“The sparring matches between Isabella and Angelo are some of Shakespeare’s most thrilling and explosive writing,” Asselin writes in his director’s notes, “and Claudio’s sublime speech about life after death continually haunts me.

“What happens when leaders in power are corrupt?" asks Asselin. “We’re asking these same questions around governance today…. I am continually surprised at how salient it is to the current moment. Political corruption and hypocrisy, apparently, are timeless.”

The play also examines the qualities of mercy, forgiveness and togetherness.

Despite the darkness of some of the topics, Shakespeare doesn’t forget the power of humor, as the play oscillates between farce and tragedy, said Asselin.

“I hope people lean in on Isabella’s journey. Isabella is put through quite a lot in the course of the journey she endures.

“She is the one who really presents all the themes on the abuse of power and corruption.

“And she elevates the ideas of mercy and the qualities of mercy.”

MSIP also presents the classic adventure, “The Three Musketeers” as a nod to all the young people in the audience.

Last year, Asselin happened to be in Choteau for the performance of “King Lear,” and “I was amazed by the number of young people.”

With them in mind, he chose an action-packed coming-of-age tale that they could relate to.

Set in 17th century France and England, it is based on the classic story by Alexandre Dumas about a young man, d’Artagnan, who leaves home to pursue his dream of joining the elite Musketeers of the Guard.

He travels to Paris, where he befriends the legendary Three Musketeers – Athos, Porthos, and Aramis.

His bravery impresses the king, but ensnares him in deadly schemes of Cardinal Richelieu and the beautiful yet depraved Milady Clarik.

“The sweeping adventure…is fun, fast and engaging,” Asselin said.

And it’s been drawing quite the crowds, said tour manager Riley O’Toole, who plays one of the Musketeers, Athos.

The script by Robert Kauzlaric “covers the whole span of the novel.”

There’s a lot of fast-paced action and sword fights, and a world-class sound designer has scored it like a movie.

This year’s two plays offer something for everyone, O’Toole said.

Now in its 51st year, MSIP has launched its largest tour to date – logging 7,000 miles with 78 shows in 63 communities across five states, including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.

MSIP is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture and was founded on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone.

Its reach and accessibility are unmatched by any other program of its nature in the country

Helena attendees can spread out picnic blankets the morning of each performance, but cannot leave them overnight due to the sprinkler system turning on at night.

Folks are urged to weigh down their blankets with canned goods that will be collected for Helena Food Share.

MSIP will also be performing “Measure for Measure” in Townsend’s Heritage Park 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, and in Boulder at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

