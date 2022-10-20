Montana Shakespeare in the Parks sprints through the ‘Complete Works of Shakespeare’

Three actors take the audience on a raucous, rapid-fire romp through the best and worst of Shakespeare – all in a non-stop, hyperactive, 90-minute whirlwind.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has dusted off and revised its production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) - Revised,” (originally scheduled for February) and is taking it on the road to 29 sponsoring communities this fall, including Helena.

The free show is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Helena Middle School.

It’s MSIP’s thank you gift to the community for its longtime support of bringing Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to Helena each summer for more than 40 years.

MSIP is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and Helena has been a community sponsor since 1976, when the Helena Arts Council apparently first stepped up to bring the productions here.

The play was originally scheduled to kick off the 50th MSIP season in January 2022, but then Omicron sickened the whole cast, postponing the production until now.

Can three actors do the impossible – pull off performing Shakespeare’s entire canon of 37 plays in 90 minutes?

Especially when they spend way too much time botching up “Romeo and Juliet.”

The play by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield first premiered in 1987 to enthusiastic reviews.

But 35 years later, it was badly in need of some popular culture updates – thus was born “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) - Revised.”

The play has the feverish feel of a last-minute, mostly-improvised, barely-rehearsed long sketch ‘a la “Saturday Night Live,” with plenty of special made-in-Montana asides, like this not-so-famous play, “Mid-Sip N’Dip Night’s Dream.”

It’s plumb full of bad puns, poor taste, badly choreographed sword fights and actors zooming across the stage in brightly-hued hightop sneakers and Elizabethan costume remnants.

“It’s such a fun show. It’s such a fun goofy play,” said Executive Artistic Director Kevin Asselin.

Comedy is really hard to do, he admitted, because spot-on timing, accuracy and precision is needed for the audience to pick up on all the gags.

While it may look like everyone is improvising, “it requires the same amount of care as a tragedy or drama requires.”

“I’m just really excited for the opportunity to give back to our communities – to give them a performance that’s absolutely free for all audiences and perfect for all ages.”

“It’s a lot of fun and a lot of laughs. It’s certainly going to be special for our audiences that have so much familiarity with Shakespeare,” said actor and tour manager Riley O’Toole.

“There’s engagement with the audience. It feels improvised. We pretend we’re three theatrical, super-energized versions of ourselves who are attempting to do this crazy thing – performing all of Shakespeare’s plays in 90 minutes.”

Joining O’Toole in this impossible feat is Calvin Adams and Charlotte Mae Ellison.

“It’s the perfect play to celebrate the 50th season. It’s so much in the spirit of Shakespeare and in the spirit of our company with audience engagement.”

“I think it’s just a really unique opportunity for us to be honoring our 50-year history of Shakespeare in the Parks here in Montana. There’s a lot of silliness, there’s a lot of making fun of Shakespeare, but there are some moments that remind us why we still produce these plays and why they still are relevant.

“This piece is accessible to even those who haven’t experienced Shakespeare ever.”

Just as a cast of many actors has stepped across the boards of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks for the past 50 years, many local ‘actors’ have stepped up to raise money to bring the plays to Helena over the decades.

Currently that includes Mary Lee Larison, John Cummings, Ron Lee, Bonnie Bowler, Margaret Woo, Susan Fox, Connie Bergum and Tara Thompson.

According to Larison, who first got involved in 2010, they raised $3,800 to bring in this year’s two productions, “King Lear” and “Twelfth Night.”

The two nights of plays are typically funded in Helena by collecting a number of citizen contributions of $25 to $35 at fundraisers and through a donation letter. The committee also helps secure donated hotel rooms and meals.

Larison loves the collective community experience of the performances.

“There’s no other experience people get to have in a unified way … to see live theater with their neighbors and friends, and it’s essentially free. It’s the great equalizer. It feels like such a collective experience that is a unifying and enriching gift. They’re community building and collaborative in the way live theater is.”

Prior to the committee, Rob Freistadt, a former downtown business owner, had worked with Tom Herzig and later single handedly raising sponsorship funds, starting in 1983-’84 and continuing for 25 years.

Prior to that, the Helena Arts Council took a lead in bringing in early MSIP productions, according to Freistadt.

So, many community members can take a bow for their outstanding roles behind the scenes in sponsoring a much-beloved Helena institution and ensuring its on-going success.

For more information, visit https://shakespeareintheparks.org/

MSIP is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture.