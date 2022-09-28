Montana sends emergency responders to help with Florida hurricane

Gov. Greg Gianforte said Wednesday that Montana is sending people to Florida to help with its response to Hurricane Ian.

In anticipation of damages from the hurricane, Florida requested help from Montana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

Florida requested one National Guard Advanced-Team Member to assist with EMAC requests for National Guard support, as well as a Type 3 All-Hazard Incident Management Team.

Montana filled both requests, with a major from the Montana National Guard and a team of 10 from the Western Montana All Hazard Incident Management Team based out of Missoula responding, state officials said.

In addition, an EMAC Advanced Team member from Montana Disaster and Emergency Services traveled to Atlanta to serve on a Regional EMAC Liaison Team and help coordinate regional response efforts.

“Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,” Gianforte said in a news release.

Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage farther inland, the Associated Press reported.

The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity. The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid.

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before Ian hit, but by law no one could be forced to flee, the Associated Press reported.