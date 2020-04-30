Montana sees spike in accounts for public assistance

The helpline does have a scheduling feature that would let people set up a time for a return call instead of waiting on hold. The current wait time is about 10 minutes, though that could increase. The hours for the hotline are now increased to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, increased by 70% in the first half of April compared to March's numbers.

Hogan said she wants to make sure people who might not have had to navigate accessing these programs before are able to.

"I do worry about those people that have lost their job and really have never had to access the system and probably don't know where to turn," Hogan said. "With the large number of people who are filing for unemployment, there are people in that pool that really don't think about Medicaid, they don't think about SNAP, they don't think about low-income energy assistance, all of those safety-net programs that are here to help Montanans and their families get through this period."

People can also apply for programs through the Office of Public Assistance fax line at 1-877-418-4533 or by mail at Field Offices of Public Assistance, PO Box 202925, Helena MT 59620.