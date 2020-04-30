Montana sees spike in accounts for public assistance

Over the last month, nearly 5,300 additional people created online accounts to access assistance such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program or health coverage administered through the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The department has encouraged people to move to use services online, at https://apply.mt.gov, as a way to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 that comes along with in-person services. In March the department closed several of its public-facing offices around the state, including Offices of Public Assistance. There are now more than 25,000 Montanans with online accounts.
"We want to make sure that people know about the safety nets that we have, especially during this time," said Sheila Hogan, director of the state health department.
The department has also moved staff to the public assistance helpline, at 1-888-706-1535, to handle an increasing volume of calls. Normally the line gets about 1,000 calls a day but through April averaged more than 1,750 and has seen spikes as high as 2,400.
The helpline does have a scheduling feature that would let people set up a time for a return call instead of waiting on hold. The current wait time is about 10 minutes, though that could increase. The hours for the hotline are now increased to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, increased by 70% in the first half of April compared to March's numbers.
Hogan said she wants to make sure people who might not have had to navigate accessing these programs before are able to.
"I do worry about those people that have lost their job and really have never had to access the system and probably don't know where to turn," Hogan said. "With the large number of people who are filing for unemployment, there are people in that pool that really don't think about Medicaid, they don't think about SNAP, they don't think about low-income energy assistance, all of those safety-net programs that are here to help Montanans and their families get through this period."
People can also apply for programs through the Office of Public Assistance fax line at 1-877-418-4533 or by mail at Field Offices of Public Assistance, PO Box 202925, Helena MT 59620.
SNAP benefits can be checked at 1-866-850-1556. People can also find email addresses to contact Offices of Public Assistance at https://dphhs.mt.gov/hcsd/OfficeofPublicAssistance.
In March the state health department said calls to its mental health hotlines have also increased. The Montana Warmline is at 1-877-688-3377 or http://montanawarmline.org. The Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is also available.
