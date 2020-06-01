Montana sees 'cluster' outbreaks, but low COVID-19 case growth otherwise

In Missoula and Yellowstone counties, health officers are watching large public events closely.

“We’ve had a couple events that have chose not to operate this year. But we’ve still got things like the farmers market and we still have what’s going to happen with the fair," Felton said. "Like everything in the COVID world, it’s a plus-minus analysis. On the plus, those events are outside, they generally involve a lot of mobility so people just don’t stand face-to-face for an extended period of time. On the negative side of those events is you do compress a lot of people into spaces.”

Holzman, the state medical director, said while tourists can play a role in the spread of the virus, much of what their travel looks like isn't as high-risk as activities in which residents might engage. Though the science about how the coronavirus moves from person to person is not entirely settled, generally the assumption is it takes 15 minutes or more of exposure within a 6-foot distance of a sick person. Just passing someone in the aisle of a grocery store is not thought of as a close contact, while riding together in a car might be.