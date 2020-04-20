Montana sees 12th COVID-19 death; holds cases at 433

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Monday the state held at 433 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with 243 recovered and 19 actively hospitalized.

Two more deaths were reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 12.

That includes a woman in her 80s in Toole County, where there are cases tied to an assisted living center. The county, which has 4,800 residents, has seen five of the state's deaths.

The other death reported was in Cascade County, for a man older than 65 who had underlying health conditions.

Monday marks the first time the state has added zero cases from one day to the next since mid-March.

There were 153 new tests run at the state laboratory in Helena, for a total of 11,051. The number of tests run over the weekend is generally lower than weekdays and does not include tests run at private labs.

Positive tests from private labs are reported generally within 24 hours, however.