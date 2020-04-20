Montana sees 12th COVID-19 death; holds cases at 433

On Monday the state held at 433 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with 243 recovered and 19 actively hospitalized.
Two more deaths were reported Monday, bringing the statewide total to 12.
That includes a woman in her 80s in Toole County, where there are cases tied to an assisted living center. The county, which has 4,800 residents, has seen five of the state's deaths.
The other death reported was in Cascade County, for a man older than 65 who had underlying health conditions.
Monday marks the first time the state has added zero cases from one day to the next since mid-March.
There were 153 new tests run at the state laboratory in Helena, for a total of 11,051. The number of tests run over the weekend is generally lower than weekdays and does not include tests run at private labs.
Positive tests from private labs are reported generally within 24 hours, however.
Last Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock laid out a rough plan of the phased in lifting of some restrictions, such as a statewide stay-at-home order, after April 24 and if the state continues seeing reduced daily case growth and meets several other metrics.
Bullock said more specifics on what a rollback will look like will be determined by the middle of the week and the situation will continue to be evaluated.
Gallatin County has the most cases in the state, with 142 cases. The county on Sunday reported four active cases and one hospitalization, with 138 recovered.
Also Monday, the state received 5,000 nasal swabs, which it will distribute to providers around the state to be used to test for COVID-19.
The state Department of Labor and Industry on Monday reported paying out an additional $62 million in unemployment payments between April 13-17, including $14.1 million in regular benefits and $48 million in the $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. Those payments, which the state started making last week, were retroactive to March 29 for those eligible.
Since March 13, there have been more than 74,000 new claims filed for unemployment payments.
