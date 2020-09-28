Montana secretary of state appealing later ballot deadline

However, Seaman said the Missoula County Elections Office is still watching the ruling and possible appeals process closely.

"We've been very cautious on this because in the primary election, there was a very similar court ruling and postmark deadline," he said. "This same ruling applied for three days before it was overturned by a higher court."

"This will provide an additional safeguard for Montana voters to ensure that their votes are counted," said Robyn Driscoll, chair of the Montana Democratic Party, in response to the ruling from Harris. The party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee challenged the law that requires ballots be received in election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

Ballots are to be mailed to voters starting on Oct. 9. Driscoll urged voters to return their ballots as soon as possible "to be on the safe side."