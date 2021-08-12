'Montana’s First Lady of Song': Basin's MJ Williams named a 2021 Jazz Hero

Basin jazz trombonist, vocalist and composer MJ Williams was recently named a 2021 Jazz Hero by the Jazz Journalists Association.
She was one of 22 heroes from across the country to be honored as “advocates who have had significant impact in their local communities” in promoting jazz.
When Susan Brink of the JJA looked into the rural jazz scene in Montana to find out what was happening, the name that kept coming up was MJ Williams.
“Her music is beautiful. Oh my god! Oh my god!”
“Then I saw what she created. It’s just breathtaking.”
Not only was Brink in awe of Williams as a musician and singer, but also for her devotion in building a jazz scene in Montana, particularly as co-founder of the Montana Artists Refuge.
Williams is surprised and deeply honored to receive the award, but insists on sharing the credit.
“I would prefer to refer to myself as one jazz hero among many in the Mountain West.”
She’s loved jazz all her life.
The daughter of well-known Helena trombonist and bandleader Don Williams, she grew up surrounded by it.
“I wanted to be a musician from a really early age. I really did.”
The moment she discovered her passion for music came when she was 4 or 5 years old.
“I was listening to my father’s record collection,” she recalled in an earlier interview. Maybe the album was Liberace, she’s not sure. “The sound of the music ...made me cry.
“I loved what I heard. It was very diverse -- everything from Duke Ellington to Spike Jones to Gershwin’s ‘An American in Paris.’
“All of it was amazing.
“That’s how powerful that music is -- that it seeped into the most rural parts of the country.”
Her father and fellow Montana musicians brought it back with them to Montana after World War II.
“It’s very true to the tradition -- the live oral passing on of that information. It’s still there.”
And, Williams is at the heart of keeping that tradition alive in Montana.
Although she studied music at the University of Montana and the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle, she credits most of what she learned to playing and listening.
She started sitting in with her father’s band as a teen and began playing local gigs when she was 16.
She lived several years in San Francisco and Seattle playing music, but returned to Montana in the 1970s.
“Finally, I just wanted to come back,” she said. “I love Montana.”
She and some friends bought up some old buildings in Basin, renovating them and turning them into studios that in 1993 would blossom into the vibrant and often magical Montana Artists Refuge.
During its 18-year life, the refuge hosted residencies for 300 international artists of all genres, created an annual Indian Artists Residency Program and an Indian Artists Symposium.
Plans are in the works to possibly bring artists back to Basin to once again use the studios sometime in the future.
Williams founded such iconic Montana bands as Cheap Cologne … and the Jane Finnigan Quintet, an all-women’s Latin jazz band.
In 1986 she received a Montana Arts Council Fellowship grant and went to New York City for three months, studying music at the acclaimed Universal Jazz Coalition, which was a hub for jazz musicians, classes and concerts.
“That was my dream university.”
Williams has played for decades in clubs and at festivals, locally, regionally and internationally, performing at The Bellevue Jazz Festival, Bumbershoot Jazz Festival, The New York City Women in Jazz Festival and was a member of the Tappan Roberti Quintet featured on Montana Public Television’s “11th and Grant” series.
She’s also performed at the now legendary Le Sept Lezards jazz club and the Atelier de la Main d’Or, both in Paris.
She currently plays with Tappan, Williams and Friends, plus numerous gigs with state and national jazz musicians (see info boxes).
Williams and Tappan have a current recording project in the works that they hope to finish this fall.
Helena musician Ken Nelson, who Williams said is the musician who has known her the longest, recalls playing with her in Cheap Cologne in the 1980s.
Starting out with “a loungie blues sound,” the band evolved into a jazz/Latin jazz group.
Williams varied instruments during its evolution, from playing guitar and blues harmonica to trombone and primary vocals.
“MJ always had jazz chops because she grew up with it,” Nelson said, “and she played a lot of music.
“Here’s the admirable thing about MJ...she always put her creative force to work no matter where she was playing.”
“She has always really devoted herself to jazz.”
Fellow musician Ann Tappan, who has known her for 25 years, said, “She has an incredible amount of natural talent and plus she has a very strong work ethic.”
It’s something Williams traces to her friendship with the artist Bob DeWeese. “His credo was it doesn’t matter if you have commercial success, but what you do every day in the studio.”
“I’ve seen her grow tremendously... as a composer,” musician and singer.
“I think the public has no idea of the work and study that goes into being a jazz musician…. It just doesn’t happen. Tons and tons of work every day has to take place to achieve a certain level of professionalism.
“She’s a Montanan through and through, and she has dedicated the last bunch of years of her life to keeping jazz alive in this state.”
She said that Williams is known for saying, “Oh, I’ve got to cook something up.”
“She cooks something up and it happens.”
In recognition of this gift and her music, Williams received a 2016 Governor’s Art Award, presented by Terry Conrad, co-founder of Montana Public Radio, and a jazz enthusiast for over 60 years.
The host of many jazz programs, Conrad dubbed her, “Montana’s First Lady of Song. I’ve heard the best of the big names, and I have not heard a jazz singer better than MJ.”
Composer and pianist Eric Funk said at that time, “M.J. is a Montana legend. Her artistry is nothing short of stunning. A true improviser, eloquent, versatile, and always new and honest, she’s a musician any true professional wants to perform or record with.”
“Music to me is such a great model for community,” Williams said, “because it involves so many voices and each voice has a place.”
Her voice has been eminent.
For more information and her discography, visit http://mj-williams-music.com.
For info about the award, visit https://www.jjajazzawards.org/2021-jazz-heroes/#MJWilliams