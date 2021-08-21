 Skip to main content
Montana Ride to Remember starts in Helena
The eighth annual Montana Ride to Remember was held Saturday, with a start at Memorial Park in Helena.

The event sponsored by the Montana POW/MIA Awareness Association, is an annual event dedicated to the memory of the country's POW/MIA military personnel, with a special focus on 53 Montanans on that list.

The ride goes from Helena to West Yellowstone on Highway 287. This highway was dedicated as the POW/MIA Memorial Highway by then-Gov. Steve Bullock in 2014. It was to end about 4 p.m. with a ceremony at the West Yellowstone Veterans Memorial.

This ride of nearly 183 miles was to begin and end with POW/MIA commemoration ceremonies. 

