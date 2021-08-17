Montana reports 632 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, highest since January

Montana reported 632 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the most in one day since Jan. 4 when 696 cases were listed.

This brings the total number of cases reported of the respiratory illness to 120,946, of which 116,189 people have recovered. There are 206 active hospitalizations, making for a total of 6,052. There have been 1,743 coronavirus-related deaths in Montana since late-March 2020.

One state official said the Tuesday number tends to be larger because that figure includes some of the weekend cases.

There has been a steady increase in cases since July 18, when 66 were reported. On Aug. 9, there were 359 cases.

The state posted Tuesday that 918,308 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 452,200, or 49%, of Montanans are fully immunized. Missoula County topped the list with 62% of its residents vaccinated and Powder River was at the bottom with 25%.

Lewis and Clark County reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 7,443, and 163 of those cases remain active.

In Lewis and Clark County, 56% of its residents are fully vaccinated, according to data from the state.