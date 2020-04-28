Montana reaches 451 COVID-19 cases, 356 recoveries

The state continued on a downward trajectory of new COVID-19 cases, adding two laboratory-confirmed case since Monday.
That brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 451, and the number of recoveries to 356.
Gallatin County on Monday announced its first death from the virus, bringing the statewide total to 15.
The person who died was a man over the age of 60 who had been hospitalized, according to a press release from the county. All but one of the deaths in Montana have been among people over the age of 60, with one death in Yellowstone County of a man in his 50s.
The new cases added Tuesday were in Cascade and Yellowstone counties.
The state's tracking website also recently added a map showing active COVID-19 cases by county.
While Gallatin County has led the state in the number of cumulative cases, reaching 146 Tuesday, the map showed it had no active cases, compared to 19 in Yellowstone County and 13 in Missoula.
On Sunday, following the lifting of a monthlong stay-at-home order, several churches around the state tested the waters of a gradual reopening, holding services with attendees spread out among pews or in some cases gathering outside.
On Monday, retail outlets in many parts of the state started to reopen with strict distancing measures in place. Some counties, however, are taking a more cautious approach than under the guidelines Gov. Steve Bullock laid out last week.
Supplies such as personal protective equipment have been hard to come by for health care providers caring for those who test positive for COVID-19. Bullock, on calls with the press, has repeatedly discussed challenges with ordering supplies such as N-95 protective facial masks, and hospitals have faced challenges with with their own supply networks.
On Tuesday Bullock announced a system to clean and disinfect those masks to help alleviate some of the supply chain issue. The state is setting up a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination system at the Montana National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility at Fort Harrison in Helena.
The system can clean and disinfect 80,000 used N-95 respirator masks a day and a respirator can be disinfected up to 20 times.
The Guard will assist in operating the unit, which will be returned to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services when the state doesn't need it anymore.
“As N95 respirators continue to be in short supply across the country, Montana can start utilizing this new technology to make sure our health care workers and others on the frontlines don’t go a single day without the equipment they need to protect themselves and their patients,” Bullock said in a press release.
The system is a mobile unit. It uses vapor-phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate masks for biological contaminants such as COVID-19.
The decontamination service is available for free to health care workers, including emergency medical service personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, dentists and dental hygienists, students and trainees, contractual staff not employed by the health care facility and persons not directly involved in patient care, but who could be exposed to infectious agents that can be transmitted in the health care setting, such as clerical, dietary, environmental services, laundry, security, engineering and facilities management, administrative, billing and volunteer personnel.
Non-medical personnel participating in an emergency response also may send masks in to be disinfected.
Health care providers can enroll at battelle.org/decon. Battelle will send providers an email with instructions and enrollees will get at three-digit code to write on their masks with permanent marker.
Respirators must be free of blood, mucus, makeup, lip balm, or be otherwise unsoiled.
Masks go into a plastic bag that's tied off when full. That's then placed in a second plastic bag that is wiped down with disinfectant. That's then shipped with the three-digit code given to the provider, and a biohazard sticker.
