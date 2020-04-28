Montana reaches 451 COVID-19 cases, 356 recoveries

On Tuesday Bullock announced a system to clean and disinfect those masks to help alleviate some of the supply chain issue. The state is setting up a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination system at the Montana National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility at Fort Harrison in Helena.

The system can clean and disinfect 80,000 used N-95 respirator masks a day and a respirator can be disinfected up to 20 times.

The Guard will assist in operating the unit, which will be returned to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services when the state doesn't need it anymore.

“As N95 respirators continue to be in short supply across the country, Montana can start utilizing this new technology to make sure our health care workers and others on the frontlines don’t go a single day without the equipment they need to protect themselves and their patients,” Bullock said in a press release.

The system is a mobile unit. It uses vapor-phase hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate masks for biological contaminants such as COVID-19.