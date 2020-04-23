Montana reaches 442 COVID-19 cases, 306 recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana reached 442 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 306 people recovered and 13 actively hospitalized.

That's a gain of three new laboratory-confirmed cases since Wednesday. Monday marked the first time the state has added zero cases from one day to the next since mid-March.

The cases added Thursday were two in Yellowstone County and one in Gallatin.

Fourteen people have died of the coronavirus in the state since the first four cases were announced March 13.

The number of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases added daily has been on a downward trend, leading Gov. Steve Bullock to move Wednesday to gradually reopen parts of the state in the coming days and end a statewide stay-at-home order.