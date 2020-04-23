You are the owner of this article.
Montana reaches 442 COVID-19 cases, 306 recovered
By the numbers

Montana reached 442 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 306 people recovered and 13 actively hospitalized.

That's a gain of three new laboratory-confirmed cases since Wednesday. Monday marked the first time the state has added zero cases from one day to the next since mid-March.

The cases added Thursday were two in Yellowstone County and one in Gallatin.

Fourteen people have died of the coronavirus in the state since the first four cases were announced March 13.

The number of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases added daily has been on a downward trend, leading Gov. Steve Bullock to move Wednesday to gradually reopen parts of the state in the coming days and end a statewide stay-at-home order.

The lab processed 292 tests between Wednesday and Thursday mornings, reaching a total of 11,875 Montanans tested at the state laboratory. That number does not include tests run at private labs, but positives from private labs are generally reported within 24 hours.

Gallatin County has the most cases in the state, with 146 cumulative cases. The county on Wednesday reported three active cases and four hospitalizations, with 141 recovered.

