Montana reaches 422 COVID-19 cases

Montana reached 422 known COVID-19 cases Friday morning, with at least 233 recoveries statewide and 21 actively hospitalized.

That's a rise of seven new cases from Thursday.

The state saw its eighth death Thursday, a person from Toole County. That marked the fourth person to die in the county of 4,800, where there is an outbreak of cases there in an assisted living center.

On Monday, the state saw its seventh death, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with pre-existing health conditions.

There have been a cumulative 54 hospitalizations and 10,244 tests run at the state lab in Helena. That figure does not account for tests run at private laboratories.