Montana reaches 415 COVID-19 cases

Montana reached 415 known COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with at least 218 recoveries statewide and 21 actively hospitalized.
That's a rise of 11 cases from Wednesday.
On Monday, the state saw its seventh death, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with preexisting health conditions.
There have been a cumulative 52 hospitalizations and 9,936 tests run at the state lab in Helena.
Of the seven deaths, information provided by counties or families about five of the people shows that they were older. Three of the state's deaths have been in Toole County, where there's an outbreak in an assisted living facility. There were 26 cases there by Thursday.
Gallatin County remained the state's hot spot, with 141 cases.
The state's 1.06 million residents are under a stay-at-home order that runs through April 24, though that could be extended.
Gov. Steve Bullock said last week all the directives he's issued, such as closing down K-12 public schools, requiring most people traveling into the state to self-quarantine for two weeks and the shuttering of many businesses where people congregate like bars and theaters, are all on the same timeline and he will re-evaluate continuing those orders, with input from public health officials and others, on a two-week basis going forward.
The state Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday it has started paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit, which is an additional $600 to those who have lost jobs or incomes, on top of state unemployment payments.
