Montana reaches 415 COVID-19 cases

Montana reached 415 known COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with at least 218 recoveries statewide and 21 actively hospitalized.

That's a rise of 11 cases from Wednesday.

On Monday, the state saw its seventh death, a Flathead County resident over the age of 65 with preexisting health conditions.

There have been a cumulative 52 hospitalizations and 9,936 tests run at the state lab in Helena.

Of the seven deaths, information provided by counties or families about five of the people shows that they were older. Three of the state's deaths have been in Toole County, where there's an outbreak in an assisted living facility. There were 26 cases there by Thursday.

Gallatin County remained the state's hot spot, with 141 cases.