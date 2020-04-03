Montana reaches 262 COVID-19 cases; Gallatin with 101

Montana hit 262 known COVID-19 cases Friday, according to numbers from the state, with five deaths reported statewide and 24 hospitalizations.
The tally is up two from the night before, and the state lab reported processing an additional 150 tests between a 4:30 p.m. report Thursday and Friday afternoon. The lab has been running a rough average of 400 tests a day.
Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday about 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus. The state's website tracking cases does not have a running tally of that figure so updated information was not available Friday.
Gallatin County reached 101 cases Friday afternoon.
Yellowstone County had 38; Flathead had 20; Missoula has 17; Lewis and Clark has 13; Toole has 12; Butte-Silver Bow and Cascade each have 11; Madison, Park and Lincoln all have six; Broadwater and Lake have four; Anaconda-Deer Lodge has three; Jefferson has two; and Carbon, Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill, Liberty and Glacier all have one.
Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's five deaths have been there, and there were 12 cases by Friday afternoon.
More than 6,057 tests from Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.
- On Tuesday, Bullock said evictions and foreclosures in the state would pause, as well as utility shutoffs.
- On Monday, he issued an order saying people traveling to or returning home from Montana must self-quarantine for two weeks. He also told people not to come visit the state, but did not ban visitors.
- Montana is under a shelter-in-place order, a measure meant to keep the state's 1.06 million residents at home in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order is in effect through April 10 but could be extended.
- Got questions about what's allowed under the directive to stay at home? Read this.
- Bullock earlier issued an emergency order in Montana, and public K-12 schools closed, as have universities. Businesses like bars and gyms, where people congregate, are closed, though some can offer to-go options.
- Also, Bullock said counties could choose to conduct the June 2 primary election by mail.
