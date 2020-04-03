Montana reaches 243 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana hit 243 known COVID-19 cases Friday, according to numbers from the state, with five deaths reported statewide and 24 hospitalizations.

The tally is up two from the night before, and the state lab reported processing an additional 150 tests between a 4:30 p.m. report Thursday and Friday's update. The lab has been running a rough average of 400 tests a day.

Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday about 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus. The state's website tracking cases does not have a running tally of that figure so updated information was not available Friday morning.

Gallatin County still has by far the most cases in the state, at 93.

The state's most populous county, Yellowstone, is next, at 36.