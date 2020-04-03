You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montana reaches 243 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
0 comments
topical alert top story

Montana reaches 243 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

By the numbers

Montana hit 243 known COVID-19 cases Friday, according to numbers from the state, with five deaths reported statewide and 24 hospitalizations.

The tally is up two from the night before, and the state lab reported processing an additional 150 tests between a 4:30 p.m. report Thursday and Friday's update. The lab has been running a rough average of 400 tests a day.

Gov. Steve Bullock said Tuesday about 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus. The state's website tracking cases does not have a running tally of that figure so updated information was not available Friday morning.

Gallatin County still has by far the most cases in the state, at 93.

The state's most populous county, Yellowstone, is next, at 36.

Flathead County has 18; Missoula has 17; Lewis and Clark County has 13; Butte-Silver Bow and Cascade each have 11; Madison, Park, Toole and Lincoln all have six; Lake has four; Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Broadwater have three each; Jefferson has two; and Glacier, Carbon, Ravalli, Musselshell, Meagher, Roosevelt, Hill and Liberty all have one.

Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's five deaths have been there, and there were six cases by Thursday morning.

The Cut Bank Pioneer Press newspaper reported Sunday that Toole County resident Bev Rogers had died of COVID-19. Among the other deaths in Montana were Jim Tomlin, 77, from Lincoln County and a resident from Madison County

More than 5,000 Montanans had been processed at the state lab in Helena. That number does not include tests facilities have sent to private labs.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Toole County hit hard by COVID-19
406 Politics

Toole County hit hard by COVID-19

The small community in northern Montana has a population of about 4,800 but accounts for three-fifths of the state's five total deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News