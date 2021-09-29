Montana rallies planned in support of reproductive rights

Several cities in Montana will be part of a nationwide protest Saturday opposing restrictions against abortion access and urging the U.S. Supreme Court to support reproductive rights.

The main event is being organized by Women’s March and a “Rally for Abortion Justice” is being held in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 in September to allow a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in effect, denying most women the right to an abortion in that state. The Montana State News Bureau reported it will not have any immediate effect in Montana.

However, the national protest comes one day after laws passed earlier this year by GOP lawmakers in the state Legislature are set to go into effect to ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman to be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.