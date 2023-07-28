Montana Pride is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary July 30-Aug. 6 with events at locations across Helena, culminating in the annual parade Aug. 5.

"Downtown is going to be packed," Montana Pride President Kevin Hamm said. "It'll look like every rainbow in the world is converging on Helena."

With a federal judge on Friday issuing a temporary block to House Bill 359, which barred minors from attending drag performances, Montana Pride event organizers said the shows will go on.

"It's going to be amazing," Hamm said of the parade.

Hamm said at this time last year, the parade had between 15 and 20 participating groups. This year's parade already boasts more than 45 registered participants.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 and will head south on Last Chance Gulch from the intersection of Helena and Neill avenues to Anchor Park.

The Pride Rally is set to begin at noon in Anchor Park following the parade. Community leaders will give speeches, and attendees will also find a slew of vendors and educators.

Many Pride happenings are slated for the week leading up to the parade.

Hamm noted a free-to-attend lecture and question and answer session on intersex experiences at The Myrna Loy Aug. 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

"Intersex individuals are born with variations in their physical sex characteristics that do not fit typical binary notions of male or female," Montana Pride's website states. "This Q&A session provides a unique opportunity to engage in an open dialogue about intersexuality, fostering an environment of learning, empathy, and support."

Hamm said he hopes people will consider attending the event as it covers "part of the community even the community doesn't know a lot about."

Holter Museum of Art boasts three events on its schedule.

The museum plans to host a "Make Your Own Pride T-shirt" get together Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. and a stained glass resin Pride flag workshop Aug. 2 at 5 p.m.

The museum's teen arts council is planning and organizing a Queer Teen Prom. Museum Executive Director Christina Barbachano said museum leadership did meet to discuss the dance as it pertained to HB 359.

"We talked as a staff about what to do with our Pride events, and in the end, we doubled down," Barbachano said. "But we wanted to first have that conversation and get everyone on the same page."

She said the dance the team is planning for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19 years old is "straightforward and wholesome."

"We're putting the parameters in place and ensuring it will be well chaperoned," she said, adding that safety of the children and museum are of the utmost concern. "But it's almost entirely driven by our kids."

The Queer Teen Prom is free to attend, but attendees must register in advance. The dance's theme is "Under the Sea."

The ever popular Street Drag Show is scheduled for Aug. 5 from 7 to 8:55 p.m. A full list of events can be found at montanapride.org.

Hamm said, as per usual, the Helena Police Department has been engaged and proactive in helping police Pride events.

"We are aware of the events this coming week and will be working some of the events that the Police Department has been contracted for, the same as other events this weekend and next," Helena Police Department Assistant Chief Cory Bailey said in an email. "We will also perform extra patrols in the area as we would with any other large event that is going on in the city limits."

"As always, the main focus for the Helena Police Department is to protect the rights and safety of everyone involved whether at any of the events or in their day-to-day activities around Helena," Bailey said.