Montana Poets Laureate find healing through poetry in these pandemic times

It started out as such a good year for Montana Poets Laureate Melissa Kwasny and M.L. Smoker.
Named Poets Laureate by Gov. Steve Bullock July 31, 2019, their inaugural event was the Billings Big Read in November 2019, where they gave a poetry reading and joined national poet laureate Joy Harjo, who was the focus of the Big Read.
It was such an exciting and auspicious launch -- which included Harjo playing her saxophone during her reading -- and later there was a salsa dance party, recalled Kwasny, who is based in Boulder.
She remembers, “we thought this is a great start to our two years.”
Smoker (who is also known as Mandy Smoker Broaddus) and Kwasny are longtime friends. They quickly planned events around the state and ideas for taking poetry into the schools.
But then, shortly into their stint, COVID hit.
And nothing has been quite the same ever since.
“It was a rough year for me,” said Kwasny. “I lost my mother the first week of November.”
Although her mother died from a long-term illness, not COVID, Kwasny suspects she herself may have caught it on one of her four trips to Florida to be with her dying mother, recalling, “I’ve never been so sick in my life.
“Flying was terrifying. It was kind of a nerve-wracking year for me.”
For Smoker, who is a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine Sioux tribe and is based in Helena, 2020 has been “pretty difficult,” she said. “I had twin brothers back at Fort Peck, and one of them died of COVID-related issues.” Then the other brother passed away as well, a short time later.
“All the reservations have just been hit so hard,” she said. “It just takes a devastating toll on any community, ours in particular, knowing we lose elders who are culture bearers and knowledge keepers and some of those who still spoke our languages.”
Some of their work
“Mandy and I believe poetry is a necessary — a crucial — medicine for these times, because it is the language of the heart, of feeling, of connection between one’s life and another’s,” said Kwasny.
She and Smoker created a Facebook page called "Montana Poets Laureate Melissa Kwasny and M.L. Smoker" to share poetry with the public.
There, you’ll find poems and also learn about their job -- a position that is a great honor and has a lofty job description: “The Montana Poets Laureate encourage an appreciation of poetry and literary life across the state.”
(It should be noted, however, that their job comes with no pay.)
The site shares poems Kwasny and Smoker wrote and submitted as part of a New York Times Thanksgiving national roundup of poets laureate about what they were grateful for this year.
A few weeks ago, Kwasny and Smoker met outdoors at a friend’s house to record a shared reading for the Mississippi Arts Council, which is gathering submissions from poets laureate across the country to celebrate National Poetry Month in April.
Due to COVID, Smoker and Kwasny have had to cancel about 15 events this year, Kwasny said.
However, they have recorded videos and lessons that they’ve shared with teachers.
“We had such great plans to go out and be in the middle schools and high schools to work with students and teachers and that all didn’t happen,” said Smoker.
“We had a lot of readings lined up around the state. We were really looking forward to sharing what we love about poetry … and what it means to us and to share part of our story.
“That we didn’t get to do that is obviously pretty disappointing.
“A lot of different entities have shifted to be online,” Smoker said, including the Montana Book Festival in Missoula in September. “We prerecorded and spliced together a reading by us,” which they had done individually, outside.
These were turned into a Virtual Poetry Tour on YouTube.
They also collaborated with the Missoula Art Museum, as part of MAM’s love letters to works of art in MAM’s permanent collection.
Kwasny and Smoker chose a sculptural work by Molly Murphy Adams, a vintage paper map of Missoula and the Salish Kootenai Reservation that Murphy Adams beaded and appliqued, showing sites where Native American women were assaulted, murdered or disappeared.
“Mandy and I each wrote a poem about it,” said Kwasny, which the museum filmed and put online.
Recently, Kwasny launched a Letters to a Young Poet project. She will write a letter poem to a class and invite students to write her letter poems in response that she will reply to (for more information, see the Facebook page above).
Smoker, earlier this month, took part in a digital poetry event sponsored by Tippet Rise Art Center in Fishtail, “Songs at the Confluence: Indigenous Poets on Place.” (Visit: https://tippetrise.org/virtual-events/coming-soon-songs-at-the-confluence-indigenous-poets-on-place-streaming-december-4th-2020-5pm-mst?fbclid=IwAR1NrkZgtHfGfnjM5UXwm0qf5-1Le6YWps9_wCKdNj5nFpegvJCrN1c5DTE)
Smoker is also one of the poets Harjo featured on her Living Nations, Living Words website, celebrating the work of America’s Native American poets (www.loc.gov/programs/poetry-and-literature/poet-laureate/poet-laureate-projects/living-nations-living-words/).
What people need to know
What are people looking for from the poets during these pandemic times?
“Students are interested in just permission to talk about emotions, to talk about interior lives, to talk about beauty or sadness. ... Those kinds of things we don’t make much room for in our culture,” said Kwasny.
“For readings, people want to be moved outside the day-to-day,” she said, adding they want to hear words other than the language of commerce and transaction.
“I always feel when I go to a poetry reading I really love that it’s magic speech. I’m in some kind of spell.
“I do kind of think of it like a spell. Spells take us out of our ordinary world. They remind us there’s a different realm. Some would say spiritual or magical -- a different way of looking at the moment.
“Poetry demands you calm down and slow down,” Kwasny said. “It’s not like reading the news. It requires your presence. It requires you to be there.”
To lift her spirits, Kwasny also turns to nature.
“I go out every day. ... Being out in the natural world always gives me hope.
“I would like to say I’m proud of us doing (the poets laureate) as a collaboration. ... Everything’s easier if you work with someone else. ... It’s a gift to find someone you can collaborate with. It really is inspiring.”
Smoker also finds herself turning to nature in these times.
“Just being from eastern Montana. I’m so inspired by that landscape and history and identity. It’s an important source of energy and strength.”
Normally, she would go home every two to three months, but with the pandemic that hasn’t been possible.
“I’ve just been working so hard,” she said, not just doing her job as a consultant with Education Northwest, and the duties of poet laureate, but also as the mother of an 8-year-old and helping him with his online learning so he doesn’t fall behind.
“I have more walks with my son than ever before,” she said. “He makes me reflect how lucky we are still. ... I continue to do the work I find so important. It all gives me hope and inspiration.”
As co-poet laureate, Smoker’s found that people are “just incredibly proud of our literary tradition.”
“I think people want to continue to find joy and also to find solace -- all the things poetry can help us with and also highlight -- is still needed,” she said. “Poetry allows us to really slow down and pay attention to details, to celebrate, to acknowledge hardships and difficulty, but also the beauty that’s still out there. I think that’s true of both of us as writers in our work.
“It’s such a special opportunity to be poets laureate together that I’m really grateful to the governor for selecting us both,” Smoker said. “This would have been much harder without her. ... We’ve tried to do our best under limiting circumstances. I’m proud to serve in this role. I’m just really thankful for her.”
Melissa Kwasny and M.L. Smoker, selected by Gov. Steve Bullock, follow six previous poets to serve in this position. Humanities Montana pays the poets a stipend for out-of-town travel and out-of-pocket expenses.