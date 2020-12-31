Montana Poets Laureate find healing through poetry in these pandemic times

“It was a rough year for me,” said Kwasny. “I lost my mother the first week of November.”

Although her mother died from a long-term illness, not COVID, Kwasny suspects she herself may have caught it on one of her four trips to Florida to be with her dying mother, recalling, “I’ve never been so sick in my life.

“Flying was terrifying. It was kind of a nerve-wracking year for me.”

For Smoker, who is a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine Sioux tribe and is based in Helena, 2020 has been “pretty difficult,” she said. “I had twin brothers back at Fort Peck, and one of them died of COVID-related issues.” Then the other brother passed away as well, a short time later.

“All the reservations have just been hit so hard,” she said. “It just takes a devastating toll on any community, ours in particular, knowing we lose elders who are culture bearers and knowledge keepers and some of those who still spoke our languages.”

Some of their work

“Mandy and I believe poetry is a necessary — a crucial — medicine for these times, because it is the language of the heart, of feeling, of connection between one’s life and another’s,” said Kwasny.