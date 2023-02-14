A recent panel on freedom of the press and the public’s right to know discussed ongoing efforts of gathering information in Montana, and noted the challenges journalists and the public often face when doing so.

“Without a free press, without the right to know, without the right of free speech and participation, democracy simply cannot survive,” retired Montana Supreme Court Justice James Nelson said during a Feb. 9 forum he moderated that was sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Library and the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area.

“These rights are absolutely fundamental to our democracy,” he said.

Panelists included Martha Sheehy, who has had a 35-year law career in which she has represented media interests and residents in cases of the constitutional right to know, Nelson said. And also on the panel was Darrell Ehrlick, editor in chief of the digital news outlet Daily Montanan, and former editor of the Billings Gazette who has filed many public information requests.

Sheehy described the public’s right to know as a three-legged stool in which the right to participate, the right to know and the right to privacy work off each other.

“A three-legged stool can only balance if all three legs are strong,” she said adding the balancing test is conducted by every public body, at every meeting by every public document.

She said “99% of the time it works and it works really, really well,” adding very little litigation rises out.

Sheehy said that most of the time public entities are operating under these rules “and everyone is trying to get it right.”

She said Montana statute was amended in 2015, which allows public entities to charge fees, “which has put a little hitch in our giddy-up.”

Ehrlick said that largely when his news organization requests documents they get them.

But time is often a factor.

He said Sheehy, who he works with on such matters, has told him that maybe they get the requested information in a year.

“But news is relative and its relevance decreases over time,” he said.

He said he had a friend who waited 10 years for a Freedom of Information Act request to be fulfilled, adding he doubted the information was still relevant.

“They fulfilled it,” he said of the government agency, “but did they?

Getting information can come at a price. Later in the conversation Ehrlick said if they decide to sue to get information, his news organization sets aside $10,000 “in the kitty for legal fees.”

“That is OK for a news organization, but if you are a member of the public you probably don’t have $10,000 to burn,” he said.

The panelists told the public that if they are denied a request, the should ask the agency to provide their reason in writing and ask they cite the provision under which they made their decision.

Ehrlick said Montana journalists have nothing special at their disposal in terms of getting information, adding the law does not recognize a special class for journalists. He said the public is entitled to same law as reporters.

He said the media and press have automatic standing because it appears at the meetings, sometimes as only audience members, as the public’s eyes and ears.

“We stand in their shoes,” he said.

Sheehy said electronic storage has resulted in more documentation and saving information in different ways that raise a lot of questions such as public officials who now communicate on private phones or private emails.

“It’s created more problems than it’s solved,” she said.

The panelists encouraged people to get involved.

“The duty to participate not a right, it’s a responsibility,” Sheehy said.

Ehrlick said “rights are like muscles,” you have to exercise them.

He said people should learn democracy.

“It’s a challenge, maybe I like the fight too, I don’t deny that,” he said.

Nelson urged people to know who their local legislators are and to support their local media. He said democracy is not a spectator sport.

“If you sit in the stands and do nothing, we are going to lose it,” he said.

If you value your constitutional rights, if you value your democracy, you have to stand up and fight for it. As of late, you have to fight pretty hard, he said, adding people need to hold their legislators accountable to answer their questions.

“Support your local media,” he said, adding to write letters to the editor and go to public meetings.

About 100 people listened in on the Feb. 9 online forum. People can watch the panel discussion at Helena Civic Television at https://www.helenacivictv.org/on-demand/4330. Lewis and Clark Library said they would have it posted on their YouTube channel.